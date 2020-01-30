Home

Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Overbrook Baptist Church
Greenville, SC
Service
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
11:00 AM
Overbrook Baptist Church
Greenville, SC
1941 - 2020
Walter Dotherow Obituary
Walter "Fudge" Autry Dotherow, 78, husband of Sara Clement Dotherow, died on Tuesday January 28, 2020 in Greenville, SC.
He was born in Inman, SC on February 24, 1941 to the late Walter "Bo" Autry and Edna Wofford Dotherow. Walt attended Chapman High and Clemson University, where he played football under coach Frank Howard with an athletic scholarship. He graduated in 1964 with a B.S. in Civil Engineering and worked for J.E. Sirrine and several other engineering companies in Greenville for over 40 years.
In addition to his family, pets, football and travel, Fudge loved God. He attended several churches over the years including Hampton Heights, Daybreak and most recently Triune Mercy. He had served as a deacon, Sunday school teacher, basketball coach, and always enjoyed singing in the church choirs. He is known for his eccentric wit, practical ingenuity and compassion – for people and animals.
Survivors including his wife, are: son Tony Dotherow and daughter Melanie Dotherow McField; grandchildren Emily Dotherow, Maxwell and Hali McField and Jean Knight; brothers, Don Dotherow and wife, Elaine, and Ray Dotherow and wife, Susan; one sister, Carol Ramey; and numerous nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his sister Ann Dotherow Lim.
A service will be held at Overbrook Baptist Church, Greenville, SC on Saturday February 1 at 11am; with receiving of friends at 10am.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Greenville Animal Care.
An online memorial sharing page is available at www.gatheringus.com.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Jan. 30, 2020
