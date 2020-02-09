Home

Walter Konstantine Chlystun

Walter Konstantine Chlystun Obituary
SPARTANBURG, SC- Walter Konstantine Chlystun, 88, died February 2, 2020. He was the widower of Sherry Ann Kinney Chlystun, the son of the late John & Tekla Chlystun. Walt served in the US Navy during the Korean War, he attended Clemson University, and was a self-employed entrepreneur. He was a member of St. Paul's Catholic Church.
He is survived by his son, Mark Chlystun; daughters, Connie Anton and husband, Chuck, Tracey Felk and husband, Mark, Lisa Camp and husband, Ricky; 6 grandchildren. Preceded in death by Chase Anton, Cole, Christopher, Cassie Anton, Lauren Camp Whiteside & Autumn Camp Webb; 5 great grandchildren, Colt, Luke, Whitney, Harrison & Halle.
Private funeral service for family.
Memorials may be made to: Hospice House of the Carolina Foothills.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Feb. 9, 2020
