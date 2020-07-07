1/1
Walter Luke Hardy
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Walter's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
GREER- Artist, Walter Luke Hardy of Greer, SC, passed away on July 3, 2020.
Luke is survived by his three children, Audrey Hardy, Ezekiel Hardy and Matthew Hardy. He is also survived by his brother, Lee Hardy (Carrie); Grandmother, Faye Hardy; aunts and uncles, Carolyn Collier, Wayne Rochester, Deborah and Butch Howard and family, Karen and Lewis Smith and family, Scott and Lori Hardy and family, all of Greer, SC.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Frederick James and Sybil Rochester Hardy, both of Greer, SC.
Luke was a creative mind that loved and enjoyed painting, drawing, photography, and music. His passion for the arts was evident in all the ways he lived his life. His love for life came from the love of his children and family. "Lukey" was loved and admired by many and his absence will be felt for forever.
Due to Covid -19 and the request of the family, a private service will be held at The Wood Mortuary Chapel in Greer, SC. The service will be closed to all except immediate family members.
The family will be at the home of Faye Hardy, and this will also be a closed reception for all except immediate family.
In lieu of flowers, the family is asked that donations be made to this fund: https://www.gofundme.com/f/funeral-expenses-for-walter-luke-hardy.
Online condolences may be made at www.thewoodmortuary.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
The Wood Mortuary, Inc.
300 West Poinsett Street
Greer, SC 29650
(864) 877-3351
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved