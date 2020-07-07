GREER- Artist, Walter Luke Hardy of Greer, SC, passed away on July 3, 2020.
Luke is survived by his three children, Audrey Hardy, Ezekiel Hardy and Matthew Hardy. He is also survived by his brother, Lee Hardy (Carrie); Grandmother, Faye Hardy; aunts and uncles, Carolyn Collier, Wayne Rochester, Deborah and Butch Howard and family, Karen and Lewis Smith and family, Scott and Lori Hardy and family, all of Greer, SC.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Frederick James and Sybil Rochester Hardy, both of Greer, SC.
Luke was a creative mind that loved and enjoyed painting, drawing, photography, and music. His passion for the arts was evident in all the ways he lived his life. His love for life came from the love of his children and family. "Lukey" was loved and admired by many and his absence will be felt for forever.
Due to Covid -19 and the request of the family, a private service will be held at The Wood Mortuary Chapel in Greer, SC. The service will be closed to all except immediate family members.
The family will be at the home of Faye Hardy, and this will also be a closed reception for all except immediate family.
In lieu of flowers, the family is asked that donations be made to this fund: https://www.gofundme.com/f/funeral-expenses-for-walter-luke-hardy.
