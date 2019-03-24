|
|
SPARTANBURG- Walter Miller Brice, III, husband of Dolores Dye Brice, passed away peacefully at his home on Friday morning, March 22, 2019. Born on August 21, 1933 in Spartanburg, Walter was the son of the late Walter M. Brice Jr. and Helen Ingram Brice. He was predeceased by his first wife, Mabel Carlisle Brice.
Mr. Brice was a graduate of Spartanburg High School and received his bachelor's degree from The University of the South (Sewanee) where he was a member of the Kappa Alpha Order fraternity. He spent most of his professional life serving as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer for Spartan Food Systems Inc. and its successor companies. He was also a panelist for the American Arbitration Association. Mr. Brice was a life-long member of the Episcopal Church of the Advent where he served on the Vestry, as Senior Warden and also as a Trustee of the Advent Foundation. He served on the board of directors of Kanuga, an Episcopal Conference Center in Hendersonville, NC, and also on the Kanuga Board of Visitors. He also spent many years serving on the board of the York Place Episcopal Church Home for Children. Active in the life of his community, Mr. Brice was a member of the board of trustees for the Mary Black Hospital and the Mary Black Foundation. He served as President of the Spartanburg YMCA, President of the Country Club of Spartanburg, and as a member of the Spartanburg County Foundation Board. He was also a volunteer and board member of Mobile Meals, Hatcher Gardens, and a member of the Piedmont Club of Spartanburg.
In addition to his wife, Mr. Brice is also survived by his children, A. Suzanne Brice of Greenville, NC, Melinda B. Glasscock and son-in-law, Greg of Auburn, AL, W. Miller Brice, IV and daughter-in-law Beth of Spartanburg, SC and Frances B. Krydynski and son-in-law, John of Spartanburg, SC; ten grandchildren, Christopher Caruso (Eliza) of Atlanta, GA, Katherine Caruso of Greenville, NC and Geoffrey Caruso (Margaret) of Auburn, AL, Jamie Croak of Atlanta, GA, Elise Croak of Auburn, AL, Mills Brice, Carlisle Brice, and Sutherland Brice of Spartanburg, SC, Jack Krydynski and Brice Krydynski of Spartanburg, SC; and four great grandchildren. He was predeceased by his sister, Elise Brice Bourne. He is also survived by two step-daughters, Jennifer Dye Boyle and husband Stephen of Mount Pleasant, SC and Elizabeth Dye Walker and husband Eric, also of Mount Pleasant, SC and step-grandchildren Patrick and Thomas Boyle, and Wilson and Amelia Walker, all of Mount Pleasant, SC.
A memorial Service to celebrate his life will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 28, 2019 at the Episcopal Church of the Advent, followed by a committal in the church columbarium. The family will receive friends following the committal in the Parish and Community Life Center at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in remembrance of Mr. Brice may be made to the Episcopal Church of the Advent Foundation, 141 Advent Street, Spartanburg, SC 29302 or to the .
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.jmdunbar.com
Dunbar Funeral Home
& Crematory
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Mar. 24, 2019