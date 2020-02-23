|
SPARTANBURG, SC- Walter "Bill" W. L. French, 86, of Spartanburg, SC, died Friday, February 21, 2020 at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center. Born February 26, 1933 in Cherry Run, WV, he was the son of the late Dorothy Mullin Shriver.
A U.S. Navy veteran, Mr. French served in the Korean War and the Vietnam War. He was retired after 20 years of service. Bill was a member of Glendale Baptist Church. He loved spending time with his family and most especially, his grandchildren.
Survivors include his loving wife of 61 years, Vivian Wood French; daughters, Debbie Burnett (Brad) of Greer, SC, Pam Moore (Harry) of Spartanburg, SC, and Kim Gregg (Michael) of Chesnee, SC; grandchildren, Nicole Collins, Ashley Brewer, Colten Burnett, Kailey Moore, Drew Gregg, Haley Gregg, and Trent Gregg; and six great grandchildren.
Visitation will be 2:00 – 2:45 PM Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel, 2075 East Main Street, Spartanburg, SC 29307. A funeral service will be at 3:00 PM, at the chapel, conducted by The Rev. Daniel Blackwell. Burial with military rites will follow in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, 1300 Fernwood-Glendale Road, Spartanburg, SC 29307.
Memorials may be made to Glendale Baptist Church, 1 Church Street, Glendale, SC 29346.
