CHESNEE, SC- Walter William "Billy" Pirkle, Jr., 67, of Chesnee, passed away on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at his home. He was the husband of Kathy Bragg Pirkle.
Mr. Pirkle was a native of Florence, SC and a son of the late Walter William and Hazel Kennedy Pirkle, Sr. He was a retired Produce Manager with Ingles Markets and attended Casey Creek Baptist Church.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by a daughter: Sandy Anfin of Lexington, SC; stepsons: Chad Martin of Chesnee and Joshua Martin of Boiling Springs; sisters: Patsy Nelson of Clinton, Paula Prim of Augusta, Ga and Sandy Cambron of Boone, NC; eight grandchildren and one great grandchild.
Visitation will be from 2:00 to 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, March 15, 2020 at Casey Creek Baptist Church.
Funeral services will follow at 3:00 p.m. officiated by Dr. Jerry White. Interment will be in the Church Cemetery.
Eggers Funeral Home, Boiling Springs
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Mar. 14, 2020