Home

POWERED BY

Services
Eggers Funeral Home
195 Rainbow Lake Road
Boiling Springs, SC 29316
(864) 578-3838
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 15, 2020
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Casey Creek Baptist Church
Funeral service
Sunday, Mar. 15, 2020
3:00 PM
Casey Creek Baptist Church

Walter William "Billy" Pirkle Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Walter William "Billy" Pirkle Jr. Obituary
CHESNEE, SC- Walter William "Billy" Pirkle, Jr., 67, of Chesnee, passed away on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at his home. He was the husband of Kathy Bragg Pirkle.
Mr. Pirkle was a native of Florence, SC and a son of the late Walter William and Hazel Kennedy Pirkle, Sr. He was a retired Produce Manager with Ingles Markets and attended Casey Creek Baptist Church.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by a daughter: Sandy Anfin of Lexington, SC; stepsons: Chad Martin of Chesnee and Joshua Martin of Boiling Springs; sisters: Patsy Nelson of Clinton, Paula Prim of Augusta, Ga and Sandy Cambron of Boone, NC; eight grandchildren and one great grandchild.
Visitation will be from 2:00 to 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, March 15, 2020 at Casey Creek Baptist Church.
Funeral services will follow at 3:00 p.m. officiated by Dr. Jerry White. Interment will be in the Church Cemetery.
E-Condolences may be sent online at www.eggersfuneralhome.com
Eggers Funeral Home, Boiling Springs
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Mar. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Walter's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Eggers Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -