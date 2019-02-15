Home

Wanda Burnside Obituary
SPARTANBURG, SC- Wanda Fay Burnside, 58, of Spartanburg, passed away on Tuesday, February 12, 2019.
She was the widow of Paul Floyd Burnside.
Mrs. Burnside was a native of Spartanburg and a daughter of Brenda Laster Sprouse and the late Petey Henderson. She was a homemaker and a member of Greater Truth Apostolic Assembly of Yahweh.
In addition to her mother, she is survived by a son: Darrell Sprouse of Spartanburg; brother: Daniel Sprouse; sisters: Roxie Solesbee and Martha Johnson.
There will be no visitation or services at this time.
E-Condolences may be sent online at www.eggersfuneralhome.com
Eggers Funeral Home
Boiling Springs
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Feb. 15, 2019
