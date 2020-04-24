|
|
ROEBUCK, SC- Wanda Crain Huskey, 72, of Roebuck, SC, died Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at Spartanburg Medical Center. Born December 26, 1947, in Spartanburg, SC, she was the daughter of the late William Leonard Crain and Ruby Lee Riddle Crain and widow of Ronald Wayne Huskey.
Mrs. Huskey loved to go camping and fishing. She also enjoyed bird watching, especially hummingbirds. She was a member of El Bethel United Methodist Church and retired from Ford Drugs.
Surviving are her children, Christy Huskey Camby (Eric) of Jonesville, SC and Michael Huskey (Joyce) of Spartanburg, SC; "in heart daughter", Denise Price (Clint) of Spartanburg, SC; grandchildren, Caylee Camby, Austin Camby, Cain Conner, Jake Peace (Lauren), Page Smith, and Cain Price; great-granddaughter, Izzy Peace; brother, Tommy Crain (Jennifer) of Beaufort, SC; and special sister-in-law, Lavonia Hill (Tommy) of Moore, SC. In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by a brother, Willie Crain.
A private graveside service will be conducted at 2:00 PM Sunday, April 26, 2020, in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, 1300 Fernwood-Glendale Rd., Spartanburg, SC 29307, by The Rev. Jack Caldwell. Visitation will follow at the graveside.
Memorials may be made to El Bethel United Methodist Church, 820 South Church Street, Spartanburg, SC 29306.
The family is at the home of Christy and Eric Camby.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Apr. 24, 2020