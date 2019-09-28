|
|
Wanda Thompson entered into eternal rest on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center.
A native of Spartanburg, SC, Ms. Thompson was the daughter of the late Roosevelt and Wilma Kerns. She worked at BMW as a Lab Technician.
Left to cherish fond and loving memories are her two daughters, Kimberley Hazel and Relesha Thompson both of Spartanburg, SC; one son, Sevelt Thompson of Spartanburg, SC; two sisters, Rosetta Kerns and Lisa Nebo both of Spartanburg, SC; three brothers, Elevelt Kerns, Alvin Kerns and Kelvin Kerns all of Spartanburg, SC, five grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
The family is at the home of her daughter, Relesha Thompson, 220 Spirit Dr., Roebuck, SC.
Callaham-Hicks Funeral Home
www.callaham-hicks.com
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Sept. 28, 2019