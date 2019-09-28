Home

POWERED BY

Services
Callaham-Hicks Funeral Home
228 N DEAN ST
Spartanburg, SC 29302
(864)582-2588
Resources
More Obituaries for Wanda Thompson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wanda Thompson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Wanda Thompson Obituary
Wanda Thompson entered into eternal rest on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center.
A native of Spartanburg, SC, Ms. Thompson was the daughter of the late Roosevelt and Wilma Kerns. She worked at BMW as a Lab Technician.
Left to cherish fond and loving memories are her two daughters, Kimberley Hazel and Relesha Thompson both of Spartanburg, SC; one son, Sevelt Thompson of Spartanburg, SC; two sisters, Rosetta Kerns and Lisa Nebo both of Spartanburg, SC; three brothers, Elevelt Kerns, Alvin Kerns and Kelvin Kerns all of Spartanburg, SC, five grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
The family is at the home of her daughter, Relesha Thompson, 220 Spirit Dr., Roebuck, SC.
Callaham-Hicks Funeral Home
www.callaham-hicks.com
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Sept. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Wanda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Callaham-Hicks Funeral Home
Download Now