Sunrise: April 8, 1965
Sunset: April 11, 2020
He was the son of the late M.C. and Nannie L. Sullivan. He had two brothers that proceeded him in death.
Willie James Dixion and Michael Wayne Sullivan. He leaves a loving sister Pamela S. Underwood and brother-n-law (Belton).
One nephew Joseph K. Sullivan (Rosiland). One niece Tiffany M. Underwood. One loving and special aunt Claudia Kelly of Greenville, SC and a host of other nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Apr. 23, 2020