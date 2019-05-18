|
|
SPARTANBURG, SC- Warren Gilbert Alberts Jr., 72, of Inman, SC, died Wednesday, May 15, 2019, at Spartanburg Medical Center. Born September 7, 1946, in Riverside, CA, he was the son of the late Warren Gilbert Alberts and Nancy Josephine White Alberts.
A very patriotic National Guard veteran, Mr. Alberts loved his country and was a true gentleman. He was a World War II enthusiast and Green Bay Packer fan. He was also a charitable donor and volunteer of the Military Museum of Fort Worth and retired member of Iron Workers Local 263.
Survivors include his wife of 27 years, Wanda Pinnix Mitchell; children, Tyler Alberts (Blanca), Clay Alberts, and Alissa Henderson (Derrick), all of Fort Worth, TX, Wendy Buchanan (Bob) of Hampton, SC, and Michael Mitchell of Liberty, NC; grandchildren, Gavin, Addison, Carmen, Randa, Bryce, Kassie, and Kaylyn; sister, Carol Alberts Parish of Aledo, TX; and brother, John Bradford Alberts of Anson, TX.
The family will receive friends 2:00-4:00 PM Sunday, May 19, 2019, at Floyd's Boiling Springs Chapel, 4161 Hwy 9 N, Boiling Springs, SC 29316.
Funeral services will be held at 1:30 PM Saturday May 25, 2019 at Greenwood Funeral Home, 3100 White Settlement Rd., Fort Worth, TX 76107.
