Home

POWERED BY

Services
Greenwood Funeral Homes-Greenwood Chapel
3100 White Settlement Rd.
Fort Worth, TX 76107
817-336-0584
Visitation
Sunday, May 19, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Floyd's Boiling Springs Chapel
4161 Hwy 9 N
Boiling Springs, SC
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, May 25, 2019
1:30 PM
Greenwood Funeral Home
3100 White Settlement Rd.
Fort Worth, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Warren Alberts
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Warren Gilbert Alberts Jr.


1946 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Warren Gilbert Alberts Jr. Obituary
SPARTANBURG, SC- Warren Gilbert Alberts Jr., 72, of Inman, SC, died Wednesday, May 15, 2019, at Spartanburg Medical Center. Born September 7, 1946, in Riverside, CA, he was the son of the late Warren Gilbert Alberts and Nancy Josephine White Alberts.
A very patriotic National Guard veteran, Mr. Alberts loved his country and was a true gentleman. He was a World War II enthusiast and Green Bay Packer fan. He was also a charitable donor and volunteer of the Military Museum of Fort Worth and retired member of Iron Workers Local 263.
Survivors include his wife of 27 years, Wanda Pinnix Mitchell; children, Tyler Alberts (Blanca), Clay Alberts, and Alissa Henderson (Derrick), all of Fort Worth, TX, Wendy Buchanan (Bob) of Hampton, SC, and Michael Mitchell of Liberty, NC; grandchildren, Gavin, Addison, Carmen, Randa, Bryce, Kassie, and Kaylyn; sister, Carol Alberts Parish of Aledo, TX; and brother, John Bradford Alberts of Anson, TX.
The family will receive friends 2:00-4:00 PM Sunday, May 19, 2019, at Floyd's Boiling Springs Chapel, 4161 Hwy 9 N, Boiling Springs, SC 29316.
Funeral services will be held at 1:30 PM Saturday May 25, 2019 at Greenwood Funeral Home, 3100 White Settlement Rd., Fort Worth, TX 76107.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's Boiling Springs Chapel
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on May 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Greenwood Funeral Homes-Greenwood Chapel
Read More