1/1
Wayne Allen Hebert
1948 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Wayne Allen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BOILING SPRINGS, SC- Wayne Allen Hebert, 71, of Boiling Springs, SC died Friday, July 31, 2020 at his home. Born November 1, 1948 in Houston, TX, he was the son of the late Neal David and Juanita Hudson Hebert.
A U. S. Air Force veteran, Mr. Hebert, was a retired machinist with Haynes International. He was an active member of American Legion Post #200 of Boiling Springs. Wayne had a passion for riding his motorcycle and was part of the ABATE Motorcycle Group, rode with the Patriot Guard, enjoyed reading, and listening to music.
Survivors include his wife of 46 years, Susan VanSchoick Hebert; daughters, Denise Hebert of Martinsville, IN and Ashley Rich (Mark) of Wellford, SC; sisters, Claudette Harrison (Troy) of LaPorte, IN, Maura Lee Perry and Cora Stanley (Tom) all of Cold Springs, TX and best friend, Daniel Childs. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by brothers, Johnny and Joe Hebert.
Visitation will be held from 2:00-4:00 PM Saturday, August 8, 2020 at Floyd's Boiling Springs Chapel, 4161 Hwy 9 North, Boiling Springs, SC 29316, with military rites by American Legion Post #200 at 4:00 PM.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to American Legion Auxiliary Unit 200, PO Box 160021, Boiling Springs, SC 29316.
The family is at the home.
The family would like to express their sincere thanks to Dr. Dembla, Dr. Mossberg, Dr. Tuttle, and Dr. Curran for their excellent care.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's Boiling Springs Chapel

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
8
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Floyd's Boiling Springs Chapel
Send Flowers
AUG
8
Service
04:00 PM
Floyd's Boiling Springs Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Floyd's Boiling Springs Chapel
4161 Highway 9
Boiling Springs, SC 29316
(864) 578-7235
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Floyd's Boiling Springs Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved