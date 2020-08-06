BOILING SPRINGS, SC- Wayne Allen Hebert, 71, of Boiling Springs, SC died Friday, July 31, 2020 at his home. Born November 1, 1948 in Houston, TX, he was the son of the late Neal David and Juanita Hudson Hebert.
A U. S. Air Force veteran, Mr. Hebert, was a retired machinist with Haynes International. He was an active member of American Legion Post #200 of Boiling Springs. Wayne had a passion for riding his motorcycle and was part of the ABATE Motorcycle Group, rode with the Patriot Guard, enjoyed reading, and listening to music.
Survivors include his wife of 46 years, Susan VanSchoick Hebert; daughters, Denise Hebert of Martinsville, IN and Ashley Rich (Mark) of Wellford, SC; sisters, Claudette Harrison (Troy) of LaPorte, IN, Maura Lee Perry and Cora Stanley (Tom) all of Cold Springs, TX and best friend, Daniel Childs. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by brothers, Johnny and Joe Hebert.
Visitation will be held from 2:00-4:00 PM Saturday, August 8, 2020 at Floyd's Boiling Springs Chapel, 4161 Hwy 9 North, Boiling Springs, SC 29316, with military rites by American Legion Post #200 at 4:00 PM.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to American Legion Auxiliary Unit 200, PO Box 160021, Boiling Springs, SC 29316.
The family is at the home.
The family would like to express their sincere thanks to Dr. Dembla, Dr. Mossberg, Dr. Tuttle, and Dr. Curran for their excellent care.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's Boiling Springs Chapel