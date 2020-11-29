1/
Wayne Caddell Lathan
BOILING SPRINGS- Mr. Wayne Caddell Lathan, 76 of Boiling Springs, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, November 26, 2020 after a long illness.
Mr. Lathan was born January 28, 1944, a son of the late Russell C. and Eva Blackwood Lathan.
He was a co-owner of Lathan Trucking and a member of Lake Bowen Baptist Church.
Surviving are one brother; Terry Lathan and wife, Linda of Boiling Springs; one nephew; Jamie W. Lathan and wife, Mandy; and two great-nieces: Catherine and Kacie Lathan. He was pre-deceased by a sister; Joyce L. Banks and a nephew; Joey E. Lathan.
Graveside services will be Monday, November 30, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Boiling Springs Memorial Gardens conducted by Pastor Brad Atkins.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Spartanburg Regional Hospice, 686 Jeff Davis Drive, Spartanburg, SC 29303 or Lake Bowen Baptist Church, 404 Sugar Ridge Road, Inman, SC 29349.
The family will be at the home of his brother, Terry and sister-in-law, Linda Lathan.
They also want to send a very special thank you to his hospice care team. They are all God's angels.
E-condolences may be sent online at www.eggersfuneralhome.com
Eggers Funeral Home of Boiling Springs is serving the Merchant family.

Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
30
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Boiling Springs Memorial Gardens
Funeral services provided by
Eggers Funeral Home
195 Rainbow Lake Road
Boiling Springs, SC 29316
(864) 578-3838
