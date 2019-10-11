Home

POWERED BY

Services
Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory
1047 Chesnee Highway
Gaffney, SC 29341
(864) 488-1141
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
1:00 PM
Blakely Funeral Home
1047 Chesnee Highway
Gaffney, SC
View Map
Visitation
Following Services
Blakely Funeral Home
1047 Chesnee Highway
Gaffney, SC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Wayne Davis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wayne Davis

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Wayne Davis Obituary

GAFFNEY, SC- Michael Wayne Davis, 64, of 108 Trenton Road, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at Spartanburg Medical Center.
Memorial services will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday, October 12, 2019 in the Blakely Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Tom Moore and Rev. Michael Owen officiating. The family will receive friends immediately following the service.
An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com.
Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Oct. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Wayne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory
Download Now