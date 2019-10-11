|
|
GAFFNEY, SC- Michael Wayne Davis, 64, of 108 Trenton Road, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at Spartanburg Medical Center.
Memorial services will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday, October 12, 2019 in the Blakely Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Tom Moore and Rev. Michael Owen officiating. The family will receive friends immediately following the service.
Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Oct. 11, 2019