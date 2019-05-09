|
Wayne Douglas Gregg, 71, of Chesnee, died Saturday, May 4, 2019. He was the son of the late Perry and Susie Gregg. He was a member of Alverson Grove Baptist Church.
He is survived by one son Jeremy Gregg of Green Creek, NC. He was the brother of Joe (Jamie) Gregg, Dan (Debbie), Katie Green, and Gwenn (Ryan) Burns. He had many nieces and nephews, a great niece and nephew, and one great-great nephew.
He was predeceased by five brothers, and two sisters.
A celebration of Life will be held 2:00pm Saturday, May 11, 2019 at Alverson Grove Baptist Church, 3695 Peachtree Road. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Alverson Grove Baptist Church.
The family will be at their respective homes.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on May 9, 2019