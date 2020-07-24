WATERBORO, SC- Wayne Daniel Evans, 72, passed away on Saturday, July 18, 2020. Born in Greer, he was the son of the late Leasel and Gladys Red Evans and the husband of the late Ginger Rebecca Moon Evans and Patricia Peincarro Evans. He was a member of O'Neal Church of God.
Survivors also include a son, Shannon Wayne Evans of Lyman; a daughter, Labrisca Promise Evans of Greenville; two brothers, Eugene and Eddie Evans; a sister, Joann Waldrop; and granddaughter, Sierra Welchel.
Funeral Services will be held at 11AM on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at Stribling Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Tim McConnell officiating. The family will receive friends from 10AM until 11AM prior to the service. Interment will be held at Mountain View Cemetery.
Condolences may be made at www.striblingfuneralhome.net
Stribling Funeral Home
Duncan, SC