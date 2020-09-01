1/1
Wayne Frady
COWPENS, SC- Kenneth ""Wayne"" Frady, 75, passed away peacefully in his home on August 30, 2020 and has gone on to be with the Lord. A native of Cowpens, Mr. Frady was born to the late Helen and Estee Frady on February 25, 1945.
He was a member of Calvary Baptist Church and worked most of his life for Abbott Oil & Gas Company. A lifelong resident of Cowpens, he loved clocks, his cat Oliver and enjoyed playing his organ.
He is survived by his wife, Rene; daughters, Deana Fegter (Kent) and Tammy Brown (Kevin) of Boiling Springs, SC; son, Jason, of the home; sister Ruthie Evans (Bradley) and brother Rick Frady of Cowpens; as well as five grandchildren; Nicholas Clary, Nicole Clary, Alyssa Fegter, Madison Brown, and Garrett Brown (Rachel); one great grandchild, Mason Waters, and two great grandchildren on the way. In addition to his mother and father, he was predeceased by a brother, Randy Frady, of Cowpens and by one unborn grandchild, Morgan Brooke Frady.
The family will receive friends from 12:30-1:30 PM Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at Calvary Baptist Church. Funeral services will follow at 2:00 PM, conducted by The Rev. Bryon Inman. Burial will be in the church cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Calvary Baptist Church, 451 Pleasant Valley Rd., Spartanburg, SC 29307.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's North Church Street Chapel

Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Sep. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
The J. F. Floyd Mortuary - North Church Street Chapel
235 North Church Street
Spartanburg, SC 29306
(864) 582-5451
Guest Book sponsored by The J. F. Floyd Mortuary - North Church Street Chapel Floyd's North Church Street Chapel

August 31, 2020
