Home

POWERED BY

Services
Pacolet Mills Baptist Church
385 Stone St
Pacolet Mills, SC 29373
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
2:00 PM
Pacolet Mills Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Wayne Thompson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wayne Henry Thompson


1945 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Wayne Henry Thompson Obituary
PACOLET, SC- Wayne Henry Thompson, 73, of Pacolet, SC, died October 24, 2019 at Agape Hospice House. Born November 21, 1945, in Pacolet, he was the son of the late Dever and Mary Thompson. He was a member of Blue Branch Baptist Church.
Survivors include his daughter, Mary Thompson; sons, Kenneth and William Thompson; 10 grandchildren including Secret Stafford; sister, Geneva Odell; brother, Richard Thompson (Janice); and best friend, Mark Goode. He was predeceased by sisters, Ruby Thompson, Betty Lou Thompson, Mary Sue Hood, Carolyn Shockley and Janice Gregory; and brothers, Wilburn Thompson and Leroy Frazier.
The family will host a memorial service at 2:00 PM Saturday, November 9, 2019 at Pacolet Mills Baptist Church, conducted by The Rev. Bob Finley.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
The J. F. Floyd Mortuary
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Nov. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Wayne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -