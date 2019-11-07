|
|
PACOLET, SC- Wayne Henry Thompson, 73, of Pacolet, SC, died October 24, 2019 at Agape Hospice House. Born November 21, 1945, in Pacolet, he was the son of the late Dever and Mary Thompson. He was a member of Blue Branch Baptist Church.
Survivors include his daughter, Mary Thompson; sons, Kenneth and William Thompson; 10 grandchildren including Secret Stafford; sister, Geneva Odell; brother, Richard Thompson (Janice); and best friend, Mark Goode. He was predeceased by sisters, Ruby Thompson, Betty Lou Thompson, Mary Sue Hood, Carolyn Shockley and Janice Gregory; and brothers, Wilburn Thompson and Leroy Frazier.
The family will host a memorial service at 2:00 PM Saturday, November 9, 2019 at Pacolet Mills Baptist Church, conducted by The Rev. Bob Finley.
