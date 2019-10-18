|
|
INMAN, SC- Bobby Wayne McAbee, 81, of 523 Bryant Road, passed away Thursday, October 17, 2019, at Spartanburg Medical Center. Wayne was born in Inman, South Carolina, on January 7, 1938, a son of the late Bomar Kilgore McAbee and Bessie Mae Camp McAbee. He was the husband of sixty one years to Nancy Lucille Suddeth McAbee. He was a retired US postal service employee, having worked for over 37 years.
Wayne was a faithful Christian, a loving husband, father, grandfather and a friend to many. He was a member of Holston Creek Baptist Church. Wayne served in many capacities at his church, he was an usher, since he was seventeen years old, a former deacon, greeter and Sunday school teacher, along with being a member of the counting committee. He was also a member of the Jim Metcalf Sunday school class.
Wayne enjoyed life to it's fullest, never taking anything for granted, but loving everything the Lord provided. After he retired from the postal service, Wayne became a full-time farmer. Wayne was passionate about the things he loved, horses, ice cream, and making people laugh, but his biggest love, was his family, he especially adored his two granddaughters.
In addition to his wife, Wayne is survived by a daughter, Sherry Galloway and her husband, Geoff, of Spartanburg, South Carolina; two granddaughters, Savanna and Sydney Galloway; two brothers, Everette McAbee and his wife, Elaine, of Inman, South Carolina; Phillip McAbee and his wife, Jill, of Charlotte, North Carolina.
In addition to his parents, Mr. McAbee was predeceased by a brother, Wade McAbee.
Visitation will be held at 6:00 PM until 8:30 PM on Friday, October 18, 2019, at Seawright Funeral Home in Inman, South Carolina. Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, October 19, 2019, at Holston Creek Baptist Church in Inman, South Carolina, conducted by, Dr. Reggie Parker and Dr. Richard Dillingham.
Burial will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens in Inman, South Carolina.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Holston Creek Baptist Church, 311 Holston Creek Church Rd, Inman, South Carolina, 29349. The family is at the residence.
Seawright Funeral Home and Crematory
www.seawright-funeralhome.com
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Oct. 18, 2019