MAYO, SC- Wayne Thompson Bishop, 84, of Mayo passed away Monday, July 15, 2019. A native of Spartanburg County, he was the husband of Irene Hill Bishop of the home and the son of the late Luther Otis and Dorothy Gardner Bishop. He was a member of Buck Creek Baptist Church and worked at INA Bearing for 43 years.
In addition to his wife of 61 years, he is survived by one son, Stephen Wayne Bishop and wife, Tina; Kelly Bishop Waters and husband, Corey and Jeris Ann Bishop Rutter; one adopted daughter, Leslie Fretwell and husband, Charles; two brothers, Wilford Bishop and Paul Bishop; one sister, Winnie Williams; one special granddaughter, Samantha Quinn; seven grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by one brother, Harold Bishop; one sister, Agnes Bishop; one grandson, Daniel Kyle Bishop; and two sons-in-law, Jim Rutter and Tony Scruggs.
The family will receive friends Thursday, July 18, 2019 from 7:00 PM until 9:00 PM at Eggers Funeral Home of Chesnee.
Funeral services will be held Friday, July 19, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Eggers Funeral Home Chapel of Chesnee with Hospice Chaplin Chad Bowen, the Rev. Paul Cole and the Rev. Frank Walker officiating. Interment will follow in Springhill Memorial Gardens.
Flowers are accepted or memorials may be made to Hospice of SC, 1989 South Pine St., Spartanburg, SC 29302.
The family will be at the residence.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on July 17, 2019