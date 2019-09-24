Home

Petty Funeral Home
124 North Trade Street
Landrum, SC 29356
(864)457-3572
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Bible Baptist Church
Service
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
2:00 PM
Bible Baptist Church
Waytzel Martin Champion Obituary
Inman, SC- Waytzel Martin Champion, 68, of Inman passed away Saturday, September 21, 2019. He was the son of the late Russell Hubert and Helen Bradley Champion and husband of Faye Champion.
He was a member of Bible Baptist Church.
In addition to his wife, Faye he is survived by three daughters, Kelli Cardoso (Paulo), Stacy Dittemore (Lee), Courtney Duncan (Dwayne); a brother, Neil Champion; a sister Deborah Crawford (Charles) and seven grandchildren.
The family will receive friends 1:00-2:00pm Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at Bible Baptist Church. Services will follow in the church at 2:00pm conducted by Dr. Tommy Turner and Rev. John Parker. Burial will follow at Peniel Baptist Church Cemetery.
Condolences may be left at www.pettyfuneralhome.com.
Petty Funeral Home & Crematory
Landrum, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Sept. 24, 2019
