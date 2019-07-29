|
|
INMAN, SC- Carlene Welda Wilson Blackwell, 92, of Inman, SC, passed away on Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Born in Inman, South Carolina on September 7, 1926,she was a daughter of the late Carl Wesley Wilson, Sr. and Margaret Evelyn (McBride) Wilson and was the wife of the late Mr. Jefferson Ezra Blackwell, Jr.
Mrs. Blackwell was the Valedictorian of Inman High School "Class of 1943" and was a graduate of Anderson College. She began her career as a bookkeeper at Camp Haven Nursing Home in Inman and after many, many years of dedicated employment she retired from Magnolia Manor of Inman.
She was a lifetime member of Inman First Baptist Church where she also served in the Fidelis Matron's Sunday School Class. She was also a member of the Adult Choir, WMU, Modern Maturity Club, Inman Junior Women's Club and the Bowling League. She also enjoyed ceramics, painting, traveling and shopping.
She is survived by four sons, Bruce Wilson Blackwell and his wife Vickie of Roper, North Carolina, David Franklin Blackwell and his wife Kathy of Inman, South Carolina, Timothy James Blackwell and his wife Tracie of Lexington, South Carolina and Keith Weldon Blackwell and his wife Kelly of Windsor, Colorado; three brothers, which includes her twin brother, Carl Wesley Wilson, Jr. of Lyman, South Carolina, Ray Kent Wilson of Inman, South Carolina and Larry Wayne Wilson of Inman, South Carolina along with nine grandchildren, Emily Michelle Blackwell, Rebecca Marie Blackwell Finch, Amanda Rene' Blanton, Stephanie Blackwell Wilson, Lauren Blackwell, Lindsey Blackwell, Jefferson Ezra "Jezra" Blackwell, Lindsey Salazar and Treva Autumn and ten great grandchildren, Carter Blanton, Hudson Blanton, Cooper Blanton, Grayson Chelsted, Jacob Chelsted, Hannah Shumpert, Reese Shumpert, Peyton Salazar, Paige Salazar and Radley Autumn.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was also predeceased by two sisters, Mozelle Wofford and Phyllis Lynch and three sister-in-laws, Doris Wilson, Dorothy "Dot" Wilson and Barbara Wilson.
Funeral Services will be held at 1:00 PM on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at Inman First Baptist Church with Dr. Paul Moore officiating. The family will receive friends immediately following the service in the Atrium of the Inman First Baptist Church.
Burial will be in Roselawn Memorial Gardens in Inman, South Carolina.
In addition to flowers, memorials may be made to: Inman First Baptist Church Music Program, 14 N Howard St. Inman, SC 29349 or online at IFBC.net.
The family will be at her home.
Seawright Funeral Home & Crematory
Inman, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on July 29, 2019