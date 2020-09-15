Mr. Wendell C. Smith, 75, of 320 N. Ackworth Lane, Spartanburg, S.C., entered into eternal rest on, September 12, 2020, at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center.A native of Warren, OH, Mr. Smith was the husband of Mrs. Terry B. Smith and son of the late Alphonso and Marjorie Smith. Mr. Smith was employed by Spartanburg School District Six.Left to cherish fond and loving memories are: two daughters; Tami Stanko of Detroit, MI and Nataki Cooper of Spartanburg, S.C.; four sons, Chad and Kobi Smith and Darnell Ramph all of Detroit MI, and Terrance Ramph of New York; one brother, Daniel Smith of Warren, OH; eight grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, and, a host of other family and friends.The family is at the home.CALLAHAM-HICKS FUNERAL HOME