Wendy Danielle Stacey Foster, born 5/25/81, passed away suddenly on 5/25/20. It was her 39th birthday. Wendy was born and raised in Spartanburg County, living in Roebuck, Moore, Mayo and Cowpens at different times of life. She went to Dorman High School. She was of the Christian faith.

Wendy had a kind heart and was loved by all her family members and close friends. She was a full-time mom for many years. She later worked in retail at Dollar Tree, Dollar General and Family Dollar as well as at Beauty Supply and Adidas warehouses until she had health issues.

Wendy was pre-deceased by her dad, Robert Martin Huckabee, from Roebuck, SC.

Wendy leaves behind her only son Austin Bradley Foster, and his father Bradley Steven Foster of Moore, SC. Wendy loved Austin with all her heart, and he was her pride and joy. She is survived by her mother Lena Faye Stacey, brother Bobby Stacey and Tasha, who is also Wendy's "bestie" friend.

"Sissy" Megan DePaul, beloved nephews Hayden and Devin Stacey, niece Shanna Stacey, three Aunts Sandra Bailey, Debra Cash, Francis Cooper

Due to the COVID pandemic, a celebration of her life will be held later. The Stacey family will be at the home of her mother at 203 Evans Park Circle, Spartanburg, SC 29301. The Foster Family will be at the home of Steve, Brenda, Brad & Austin Foster at 4196 Old Spartanburg Hwy., Moore, SC 29369



