SPARTANBURG, SC- Wendy Holmes Mason, of Spartanburg, SC, devoted wife of 54 years to John Mason "Jack", passed away peacefully on Monday, May 27, 2019, after an extended battle with interstitial lung disease. She was born July 6, 1937 in New York City daughter of the late Roger Bradford and Ella Holmes (nee Bertelsen). She was raised in South River and Westfield, New Jersey and Drexel Hill, Pennsylvania. She was a 1955 graduate of Upper Darby High School in Drexel Hill and received a BA Degree from Douglas College of Rutgers University. She served as Speech Therapist for 10 years in multiple schools in New Jersey and then in Delaware County, Pennsylvania.
In addition to her husband, Jack, surviving are her sisters, Judie Atkinson of Seattle, WA and Elizabeth Lamson (Robert) of Seattle, WA; her children, Janet Liebich (Richard) of Klondike, TX, Julie Vogl of Geneva, IL, Jennifer Cross (Jeff) of Downers Grove, IL, Jane Mason of Lexington, KY, and John Mason (Christina) of Williamston, SC; grandchildren, Mason Liebich (Marianna), Mark Liebich (Randi), Daniel Deutsch, Hunter Vogl, Elizabeth Ferhati (Krist), John Wauer (Abby), Emily Wauer, Jackson Mason, and Kendall Mason; step-grandchildren, Tailor Vaughn, Kevin Cross, and Corey Cross; great-grandchildren, Jack Ferhati and Tallulah Liebich; 10 nieces; and 7 nephews.
Music played an important role in her life. She first sang in a church choir at the age of 10 and continued in church and school choirs as well as community theater productions. She often said she was grateful to the music makers for making life so beautiful. She was an avid reader and enjoyed participating in book clubs. Involvement in volunteer work broadened her perspective of life around her throughout her life. As a teen she organized a toy collection for a local orphanage and was an aide at Vacation Bible School. As an adult, she served as a Girl Scout leader, president of many groups wherever she lived including Newcomers' Club and Drama, Inc., Wheaton, IL. The Women's Symphony Guild, and the Grove Park Homeowners' Association in Florence, SC. During her residence in Florence, SC she also served as South Carolina Communications Coordinator for AARP and worked to develop and produce a newsletter for the State Chapter of AARP. She also served as president and treasurer of P.E.O. Chapter D in Spartanburg, SC.
In service to her church, she served as Deacon and Elder at Hope Presbyterian Church in Wheaton, IL. At First Presbyterian Church, Florence, SC, she contributed her computer design skills to create brochures. At First Presbyterian Church Spartanburg, SC, she served on the Prayer Committee, the Cookbook Committee for the Bazaar, and the Prayer Shawl Mission Group knitting an abundance of shawls. One of her great joys was entertaining family and friends. She loved reading recipe books and wrote a cookbook "Edible Encores" full of family favorites and her most often requested recipes. She often commented on what a great life she had and how blessed she felt. Wendy lived a full life and was a blessing to those who were fortunate enough to know her. The family takes comfort in knowing that Wendy entered into her true and eternal life, greeted by the warm embrace of those who have gone before her.
Per Wendy's wishes, the family will receive friends for a memorial service at 1:00 PM Thursday, June 6, 2019, at First Presbyterian Church, The Rev. Dr. Tom Evans and The Rev. Joanne Hull officiating.
Memorials may be made to P.E.O. Chapter D, 22 Old House Lane, Spartanburg, SC 29302; or First Presbyterian Church, 393 East Main Street, Spartanburg, SC 29302.
