SPARTANBURG, SC- Wendy Spear Mayrose, 73, of Spartanburg, SC, died Sunday, December 22, 2019 peacefully in her home in the presence of her family. She was born and raised in Worcester, MA, the first of three children of Dr. Ivan M. and Hope (Hartwell) Spear.
Wendy received her BA in Economics with a Mathematics minor from Connecticut College in 1968. That same year she married William C. Mayrose (Bill), who at the time was serving aboard the submarine, U.S.S. Robert E. Lee (SSBN-601) stationed out of New London, CT.
In 1970, Wendy and Bill moved south to Shelby, NC for William to pursue a career with Celanese Corporation. They subsequently relocated with Celanese eight times, finally settling in Spartanburg, SC in 1990.
She leaves her beloved husband, Bill; her daughter, Sara and her husband Bob Bergman of Fort Mill, SC and their two children, Catherine and Hope; and a son, John and his wife Leslie Walfish of Oshkosh, WI. She also leaves a brother, Brian Spear and his wife Monique of Paris, France; and sister, Penny and her husband Gene Kaczyk of Worcester, MA. She also leaves a number of in-law relatives located in or originating from Louisville, KY.
Visitation will be 5:00-7:00 PM Saturday, January 4, 2020, at Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel, 2075 E. Main St., Spartanburg, SC 29307. A service honoring her life will be conducted at 3:00 PM Sunday, January 5, 2020, at First Presbyterian Church, 393 E. Main St., Spartanburg, SC 29302, by The Rev. Ansley Page and The Rev. Joanne Hull.
Memorials may be made to The Charles Lea Center Foundation, 195 Burdette Street, Spartanburg, SC 29307, 864-585-0322, [email protected] or online at https://www.charleslea.org/foundation/donate-online.html
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Dec. 31, 2019