Whitner Livingston Griffin, Jr., 94, passed away March 16, 2019. He was born to the late Whitner L. Griffin, Sr. and Essie Thompson Griffin. He was a World War II veteran and served in the navy on the USS Indiana. He finished USC Pharmacy School and worked as a pharmacist for 53 years, mostly in Spartanburg, SC. He worked part time as a pilot for more than ten years.
He was predeceased in death by his wife of 68 years, Elizabeth Vaughn Griffin, "Betty." He is survived by two daughters, Karen G. Mill (Clay) of Greenville, Emily G. Smith (Frank) of Spartanburg; four grandchildren, Whitney M. Strossner (Tapley) of Greenville, Brent Mill of Greenville, Kristina Roach (Cory) of Wellford, and Cory McCullough (Kendra) of Moore; two great-grandchildren, Myla
Strossner of Greenville and Jackson Roach of Wellford.
A graveside service with Military Honors will be conducted Friday, March 29, 2019 at 3:00 PM at M.J. "Dolly" Cooper Veteran Cemetery, 140 Inway Drive, Anderson, SC 29621, by the Rev. Robert L. Brown.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Association or the The Alzheimers's Association.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Mar. 20, 2019