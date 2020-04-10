Home

Gist Mortuary - WOODRUFF
519 WORKMAN AVE
Woodruff, SC 29388
(864) 476-3411
Graveside service
Saturday, Apr. 11, 2020
12:00 PM
Mt.Zion CME Church Cemetery
Cross Anchor, SC
Wiilie Hall Sr.

WOODRUFF SC - Wiilie Hall Sr., 80 of 3033 Price House Road died April 3 2020. He was the son of the late Clarence and Ethel Deweise Hall and husband of the late Mary Lois Hall .
Survivors include one son David Hall of Woodruff SC. two sisters Lillian Johnson of Hartford, Connecticut and Ethel (Harold)Pinckney of Charleston SC. one brother Obadiah (Debra)Hall of Boiling Spring SC.
Graveside service will be held Saturday, April 11, 2020 at 12 Noon at Mt.Zion CME Church Cemetery, Cross Anchor SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Apr. 10, 2020
