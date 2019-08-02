|
Wilbert Kenneth Kimple, Jr. , music educator, horn player, and conductor, died July 25, 2019 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at age 72. A long time Spartanburg resident, he had music degrees from West Virginia University and the Converse College School of Music and taught music in District 7 schools for many years, as well as teaching music education at Converse College and playing horn in the Spartanburg Symphony. He was former director of the Converse Wind Ensemble and the Spartanburg Community Band, where he is remembered for his performances as John Philip Sousa. He was also a former music director of the Rutherford County (NC) Symphony.
Born in Marshall County, West Virginia, October 2, 1946, Kimple taught music for four years in the public schools in Brevard, North Carolina, where he also was recording engineer at the Brevard Music Center, before moving to Spartanburg. After his retirement from District 7 he worked at the county library and the library at Spartanburg Methodist College.
He is survived by a sister and brother who live in Ohio, two nephews and a niece, and his former wife of 28 years, Marilyn Graves Kimple of Spartanburg.
Interment will be in Moundsville, West Virginia.
