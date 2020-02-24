Home

POWERED BY

Services
Petty Funeral Home
124 North Trade Street
Landrum, SC 29356
(864)457-3572
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
First Baptist Church
Landrum, SC
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020
3:00 PM
First Baptist Church

Wilbur Collins Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Wilbur Collins Jr. Obituary
Tryon, NC- Wilbur Lee Collins, Jr., 90, of Tryon passed away on February 22, 2020. He was the son of the late Wilbur Lee and Lillian Foster Collins and the husband of the late Ruth Brady Collins.
He was a member of the First Baptist Church Landrum and retired from the textile industry. He was a member of the Landrum Masonic Lodge #278 AFM and a US Army veteran.
Wilbur is survived by a son, Keith Collins (Debbie); granddaughters, Christie Morrow (Tim) and Casey Harris (Mason); great grandchildren, Sam, Mae and Jacob Morrow and Beckham Harris.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 from 2:00-3:00PM at First Baptist Church Landrum where funeral services will follow at 3:00PM conducted by Rev. Mark Bishop. Entombment will be at Evergreen Memorial Gardens with Military Honors.
Memorials may be made to the First Baptist Church Landrum Building Fund, 300 East Rutherford St., Landrum, SC 29356
Condolences may be left at www.pettyfuneralhome.com.
Petty Funeral Home & Crematory
Landrum, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Feb. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Wilbur's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Petty Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -