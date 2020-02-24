|
Tryon, NC- Wilbur Lee Collins, Jr., 90, of Tryon passed away on February 22, 2020. He was the son of the late Wilbur Lee and Lillian Foster Collins and the husband of the late Ruth Brady Collins.
He was a member of the First Baptist Church Landrum and retired from the textile industry. He was a member of the Landrum Masonic Lodge #278 AFM and a US Army veteran.
Wilbur is survived by a son, Keith Collins (Debbie); granddaughters, Christie Morrow (Tim) and Casey Harris (Mason); great grandchildren, Sam, Mae and Jacob Morrow and Beckham Harris.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 from 2:00-3:00PM at First Baptist Church Landrum where funeral services will follow at 3:00PM conducted by Rev. Mark Bishop. Entombment will be at Evergreen Memorial Gardens with Military Honors.
Memorials may be made to the First Baptist Church Landrum Building Fund, 300 East Rutherford St., Landrum, SC 29356
Condolences may be left at www.pettyfuneralhome.com.
Petty Funeral Home & Crematory
Landrum, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Feb. 24, 2020