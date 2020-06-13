SPARTANBURG- Wilbur Earl Snelgrove, age 97, passed away Thursday June 11, 2020.
Born in Whitmire, SC, he was the son of the late Clarence Wilbur and Rosa Lee Mouchet Snelgrove. He was a retired MSGT with the US AIRFORCE, Retired Manager and Supervisor with Lyman Printing & Finishing, Crown Cork and Seal, Hertz Celanese and was a former employee with Walmart. Mr. Snelgrove was also a Charter Member of Cudd Memorial Baptist Church a member of The Seekers Sunday School Class and a member of Whitney Masonic Lodge. He was the widower of Virginia L. Lands Snelgrove.
Survivors include two sons, Jack Snelgrove of Greer, David Snelgrove and his wife Diane of North Myrtle Beach; daughter Gina S. Burns and her husband Dennis of Spartanburg; a sister, Louise Hendrix and her husband Francis Earl (F.E.) of Greer, two grandchildren, Nichole Burns and her husband Winfield Jenkins, Casey Denise Jones and her husband Austin; five great grandchildren; a special great niece Faith Hope Coggins. He was predeceased by his loving wife, daughter in law Beverly Snelgrove, sister Helen Tinsley and two grandchildren, Jeff Snelgrove and Jackie Adair. The family wishes to express their sincerest appreciation to Cherie Griffin, Helping Hands Care and Interim Hospice.
Mr. Snelgrove will lie in state from 3:00 PM – 5:00 PM Friday June 12, 2020 at Forest Hills Funeral Home in Woodruff. Graveside Services will be conducted 11:00 AM Saturday June 13, 2020 at Greelawn Memorial Gardens in Spartanburg, officiated by Rev. Dusty Martin and Rev. Danny Garrett. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Cudd Memorial Baptistt Church or to Interim Hospice. www.foresthillsfuneralhome.net
Forest Hills Funeral Home, Woodruff, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Jun. 13, 2020.