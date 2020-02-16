|
|
LANDRUM, SC- Wilburn Lee Hensley, 85, of Landrum, SC, died Friday, February 14, 2020 at Upstate Community Hospice Home. Born June 21, 1934 in Haywood County, NC, he was the son of the late Clarence G. and Dellie Hensley Stines.
Wilburn was retired from Whitney Yarn Mills after 32 years of service. He was of the Baptist faith.
Survivors include his loving wife of 67 years, Shirley Moore Hensley; son, Rickey Lee Hensley (Vicki) of Spartanburg, SC; daughters, Shirlene Hensley Inman (Billy) of Landrum, SC and Debbie Hensley Cartee (Jerry) of Spartanburg, SC; daughter in law, Patty Hensley of Lyman, SC; 11 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren; sister, Frieda Hamilton of Elkhart, IN; and brothers, Clarence "Bud" Stines, Kenneth Stines, and Harold Stines, all of Canton, NC. Along with his parents, he was also predeceased by a son, John Wesley Hensley and a brother, Robert Earl Hensley.
Visitation will be at 1:00 – 1:45 PM Monday, February 17, 2020 at Floyd's North Church Street Chapel, 235 N. Church Street, Spartanburg, SC 29306. A funeral service will be at 2:00 PM, at the chapel. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, 1300 Fernwood-Glendale Road, Spartanburg, SC 29307.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the , 2030 North Church Place, Spartanburg, SC 29303 or online at www.lungsc.org
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Feb. 16, 2020