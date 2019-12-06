|
|
Campobello- Will Earl Culbreth, 96, of Campobello passed away on Thursday December 5, 2019 at his home. He was born in Campobello on September 2, 1923, a son of the late Fieldin Henry and Eva Burns Culbreth and husband of the late Vesta Fain Culbreth, the love of his life for 72 years. He retired from
Bigelow-Sanford. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Campobello where he served for many years as deacon, youth leader and Sunday School teacher. He is survived by two daughters, Teresa Rogers of Campobello and Janice Johnson (Gerald) of Moore; a grandson, Dr. Jeff Rogers (Andi) of
Gramling; two great grandsons Cole and Jon Carter Rogers and a step grandson Michael Johnson; and a brother Fieldin Henry Culbreth, II.
He was predeceased by a grandson Brad Rogers; three brothers Barney, Amos and Hugh Culbreth; and three sisters Georgia Martin, Fay and Nell Culbreth.
The family will receive friends from 1:00-2:00pm Saturday, December 7, 2019 at First Baptist Church of Campobello. Funeral services will follow at 2:00pm at the church conducted by Rev. Michael Bragg. Burial will be in Roselawn Memorial Gardens.
The Will Earl Culbreth Sunday School Class will be honorary pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Baptist Church Campobello Capital Improvement Fund.
The family is at the home of his daughter, Teresa Rogers.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Dec. 6, 2019