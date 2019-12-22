|
CHESNEE, SC- Willard Earl Davis, 95, of Chesnee, SC, died Friday, December 20, 2019, at his home. Born November 7, 1924, in Spartanburg County, SC, he was the son of the late Joe Henry and Mable Zell Upton Davis and husband of the late Ruby Catherine "Suga Babe" Wood Davis.
A U. S. Navy veteran of World War II and retired U. S. Postal Service employee with 27 years of service, Mr. Davis was formerly employed with Draper for five years and he also farmed and ran a service station for several years. He was a member of Fairview Baptist Church since 1948, music director of the Adult Choir for 40 years and the Youth Choir for 10 years. He loved his Lord, church, family, and friends, especially his beloved "Suga Babe".
Survivors include his children, Brenda Ivey of Union, SC, Yvonne Poteat (Larry) of Spartanburg, SC, Barbara Corn (Daniel) of Columbus, NC, and Gene Davis (Libby) of Chesnee, SC; 7 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; 19 great-great-grandchildren; brothers, Joe E. Davis, Donald T. Davis (Glennie), and sister in law, Diane Davis, all of Spartanburg, SC; and a number of nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents and wife, he was predeceased by a brother, Ray C. Davis; a grandson, Brad Hembree; a great-grandson, Jack West and a great-great grandson, Brady West.
Visitation will be 12:00 – 1:45 PM Monday, December 23, 2019 at Fairview Baptist Church, 1551 Bryant Road, Spartanburg, SC 29303, with funeral services following at 2:00 PM, conducted by The Rev. Ty Childers, The Rev. Mike Davis, and The Rev. Chad West. The cemetery committal will follow in the church sanctuary (due to the weather).
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Fairview Baptist Church Building Fund, 1551 Bryant Road, Spartanburg, SC 29303.
