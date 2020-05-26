Home

Eggers Funeral Home
195 Rainbow Lake Road
Boiling Springs, SC 29316
(864) 578-3838
Visitation
Wednesday, May 27, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Eggers Funeral Home
195 Rainbow Lake Road
Boiling Springs, SC 29316
Funeral service
Wednesday, May 27, 2020
11:00 AM
Eggers Funeral Home
195 Rainbow Lake Road
Boiling Springs, SC 29316
Willard Everette Green, Jr.


1930 - 2020
Willard Everette Green, Jr. Obituary
SPARTANBURG, SC- Mr. Willard Everette Green, Jr., age 89 of Spartanburg, passed away on Monday, May 25, 2020 at Inverness of Spartanburg.
Mr. Green was born on August 7, 1930 in Spartanburg County to the late Everette Green, Sr. and Angie Green. He was a 1947 graduate of Mayo High School and was an extrusion supervisor for Phillips Fibers. He was also a member of Mayo First Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by his wife, Joyce Green in 2016 and by two sisters, Inez Davis and Lillian Hughey.
He is survived by son, Donald Walker (Janice); grandson, Neil Wines (Bonnie); and three great-grandchildren, Christopher Wines, Jessica Hibbitts, and Jennifer Ball.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 from 10:00am until 11:00am at Eggers Funeral Home of Boiling Springs. Funeral services will follow at 11:00am at Eggers Funeral Home Chapel of Boiling Springs with Rev. Larry Fleming to officiate. Cryptside service and entombment will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mayo First Baptist Church, 190 Mayo Road, Mayo, SC 29368.
E-Condolences may be sent online at www.eggersfuneralhome.com
Eggers Funeral Home, Boiling Springs
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on May 26, 2020
