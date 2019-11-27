Home

Blyth Funeral Home
1425 Montague Avenue Extension
Greenwood, SC 29649
(864) 223-2223
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Blyth Funeral Home
1425 Montague Avenue Extension
Greenwood, SC
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
1:00 PM
Blyth Funeral Home
1425 Montague Avenue Extension
Greenwood, SC
William A. "Bill" Sullivan


1919 - 2019
William A. "Bill" Sullivan Obituary
Mr. William A. "Bill" Sullivan, 100, widower of Lillie Beauford Sullivan, passed away Monday, November 25, 2019 at NHC of Greenwood.
Born in Greenwood, November 24, 1919, he was a son f the late Hugh T. and Irene Jackson Sullivan. Mr. Sullivan retired from Greenwood Mills, Mathews Plant, after 45 years of employment and was a member of Ebenezer United Methodist Church.
He is survived by two brothers, Bobby "Rudy" Sullivan and wife Audrea of Laurens and Frank Sullivan and wife Estelle of Simpsonville; one sister, Jennelle Garrett of Enoree. He was predeceased by four sisters and three brothers.
Funeral services will be conducted at 1:00 PM Friday from the Blyth Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Mike Evans officiating.
Burial will be in Greenwood Memorial Gardens.
Pallbearers will be Bryan Sullivan, Richard Sullivan, Drew Chappell, Frank Chappell, Bailey Hall and John Giles.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 12:00 Noon to 1:00 PM at the funeral home.
Memorials may be made to Ebenezer United Methodist Church, C/O Shirley Simpson, 955 Stevens Road, Abbeville, SC 29620 or to Caris Hospice, 446 E. Cambridge Avenue, Greenwood, SC 29646.
For online condolences visit www.blythfuneralhome.com.
Blyth Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the Sullivan family.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Nov. 27, 2019
