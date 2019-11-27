|
Mr. William A. "Bill" Sullivan, 100, widower of Lillie Beauford Sullivan, passed away Monday, November 25, 2019 at NHC of Greenwood.
Born in Greenwood, November 24, 1919, he was a son f the late Hugh T. and Irene Jackson Sullivan. Mr. Sullivan retired from Greenwood Mills, Mathews Plant, after 45 years of employment and was a member of Ebenezer United Methodist Church.
He is survived by two brothers, Bobby "Rudy" Sullivan and wife Audrea of Laurens and Frank Sullivan and wife Estelle of Simpsonville; one sister, Jennelle Garrett of Enoree. He was predeceased by four sisters and three brothers.
Funeral services will be conducted at 1:00 PM Friday from the Blyth Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Mike Evans officiating.
Burial will be in Greenwood Memorial Gardens.
Pallbearers will be Bryan Sullivan, Richard Sullivan, Drew Chappell, Frank Chappell, Bailey Hall and John Giles.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 12:00 Noon to 1:00 PM at the funeral home.
Memorials may be made to Ebenezer United Methodist Church, C/O Shirley Simpson, 955 Stevens Road, Abbeville, SC 29620 or to Caris Hospice, 446 E. Cambridge Avenue, Greenwood, SC 29646.
