Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Stone Station Baptist Church
Memorial service
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
3:00 PM
Stone Station Baptist Church
William Allen "Papa" Miles

PAULINE, SC- William Allen "Papa" Miles, 68, passed away on Sunday, December 01, 2019. He was the son of the late Frank and Cora Miles and the husband of Judy Owens Miles. He was previously employed with Earnhardt and Sons, a member and former deacon of Stone Station Baptist Church.
Survivors also include five children, Kelli (Brian) Mills, Kevin Felts, Steven, Tracy and Amanda McDade; a brother, Wayne Miles; three sisters, Sandy Robinson, Kaye Miles and Janice Weathers; a granddaughter, Harper Mills; a goddaughter, Ashley Caines; longtime friends, Dexter and Loretta Caines; his avid fishing buddies, Gus, Austin, Robert and Eddie. He was predeceased by a sister, Joyce Taylor.
Memorial Services will be held at 3PM on Saturday, December 07, 2019 at Stone Station Baptist Church with Rev. Jackie Bridwell and Rev. Skip Synder officiating. The family will receive friends from 2PM until 3PM prior to the service.
The family request memorials be made to Stone Station Baptist Church Building Fund, 121 Walnut Grove Road Roebuck 29376.
The family is at their respective homes.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Dec. 6, 2019
