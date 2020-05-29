SPARTANBURG, SC- William "Bill" Alfred McMillan Jr., 70, of Spartanburg, SC, died Friday, August 9, 2019, at Spartanburg Medical Center. Bill was a graduate of Dorman High School and a U. S. Navy veteran of the Vietnam War.
Patrick Cameron McMillan, 61, of Spartanburg, SC, died on Friday, May 1, 2020, at his home. Along with his father and brother they were owners/operators of McMillan Electric and sons of the late, William Alfred McMillan and Anne Rose Cameron McMillan.
Survivors include their cousins, Beverly Taylor of Asheville, NC, David Taylor of Greensboro, NC, and Claude Cooper of Spartanburg, SC; and Patrick's longtime companion, Teresa Ann Camp of Spartanburg, SC.
A private graveside service will be held in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens in Spartanburg on Friday, May 29, 2020.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on May 29, 2020.