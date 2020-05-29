William and Patrick McMillan
SPARTANBURG, SC- William "Bill" Alfred McMillan Jr., 70, of Spartanburg, SC, died Friday, August 9, 2019, at Spartanburg Medical Center. Bill was a graduate of Dorman High School and a U. S. Navy veteran of the Vietnam War.
Patrick Cameron McMillan, 61, of Spartanburg, SC, died on Friday, May 1, 2020, at his home. Along with his father and brother they were owners/operators of McMillan Electric and sons of the late, William Alfred McMillan and Anne Rose Cameron McMillan.
Survivors include their cousins, Beverly Taylor of Asheville, NC, David Taylor of Greensboro, NC, and Claude Cooper of Spartanburg, SC; and Patrick's longtime companion, Teresa Ann Camp of Spartanburg, SC.
A private graveside service will be held in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens in Spartanburg on Friday, May 29, 2020.
Floyd's North Church Street Chapel



Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on May 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
29
Graveside service
Greenlawn Memorial Gardens
Funeral services provided by
The J. F. Floyd Mortuary - North Church Street Chapel
235 North Church Street
Spartanburg, SC 29306
(864) 582-5451
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
