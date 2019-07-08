|
WOODRUFF- William Andrew "Andy" Cobb, 92, passed away Friday, July 5, 2019 at Regional Hospice Home.
He was born October 18, 1926, in Central, S.C. to the late William Irby and Dorsie Emma Kelly Cobb. He served in the U.S. Navy during World War II from 1943 to 1946 as a radio operator assigned to Commander, Third Fleet, Admiral William F. Halsey's flag allowance, on board USS New Jersey and USS Missouri. He witnessed the surrender of ceremonies on board the USS Missouri on September 2, 1945.
Mr. Cobb enlisted in the U.S. Coast Guard in April 1947 and completed 31 years of service prior to retiring in February 1975 as a Chief Warrant Officer and Commanding Officer of the U.S. Coast Guard Communications Stations, New Orleans, LA. He was a member of the Chief Warrant Officers Association, a life member of Military Officers Association of America (MOAA), and life member of VFW Post 9273.
He was a member of Bellview Baptist Church and a member of the Gideons International.
Surviving are his wife, Elizabeth Anne "Libby" Cobb of the home; 4 daughters, Dr. Kelly Ann Cobb Bridges (Jeremy) of Boiling Springs, Jennifer Lynn Cobb Holmes (Sean) of Clayton, N.C., Kathleen Renee Cobb of Woodruff and Andrea Gaye Cobb of Woodruff; one brother, Houston Cobb of Woodruff; 7 grandchildren, Taylor Danielle Cobb, Kylie Alyssa Williams, Koda Drake Simmons, Connor Simmons, Emma Elizabeth Bridges, Caden Stone Bridges and Andrew Carl Holmes. He was predeceased by two sisters, Bobbie Nell Lister (Leo) and Ruth Harris (Johnny); one brother, Eugene Cobb (Ruby).
Funeral services will be conducted Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Bellview Baptist Church by Rev. Carey Caldwell and Rev. Carrol Caldwell. Interment will follow in Greenhaven Memorial Gardens with Military Honors rendered by the U.S. Coast Guard.
Visitation will be held from 1:00 p.m. – 1:45 p.m. prior to the service in the church sanctuary.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Bellview Baptist Church, 901 Bellview Road, Woodruff, S.C. 29388, Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home, 686 Jeff Davis Drive, Spartanburg, S.C. 29303 or the Living Memorial Bible Program, Gideons International, Spartanburg South Camp, P.O. Box 3101, Spartanburg, S.C. 29304.
The family is at the residence, 8 Calumet Drive, Woodruff.
Lanford-Gwinn Mortuary, Woodruff.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on July 8, 2019