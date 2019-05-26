|
|
SPARTANBURG – William Arnold "Bill" Searson, III, 81, husband of Suzanne McKinney Searson, died Tuesday, May 21, 2019.
Bill was born on September 12, 1938 to the late William Arnold Searson, Jr. and Allison Wilson Searson. He graduated from Spartanburg High School and attended Clemson University and Brevard College. Bill was an avid supporter of the St. Matthews Episcopal Church Food Pantry.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by a son, William Bradford Searson and his wife Margaret Engelmann Searson of Asheville, NC; daughter, Anna Searson Moody and her husband Michael Gene Moody of Greenville; brother, Allen McLeod Searson and his wife Missy Searson, of Savannah, GA; sister, Sarah Searson McWhirt and her husband Ronald Allen McWhirt, Sr. of Mt. Pleasant; nephews, Michael Arnold McWhirt and his wife Angela Busch McWhirt of Mt. Pleasant, Ronald Allen McWhirt and his wife Cathleen Elizabeth McWhirt of Blacksburg, VA; and a niece, Alexandra McLeod Searson of Norcross, GA.
Bill was blessed with two grandchildren, Emma Kathryn Searson and William Ronald Moody.
He was predeceased by his grandparents, William Arnold and Sarah Patterson Searson.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00PM on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at St. Matthews Episcopal Church. The family will receive friends immediately following the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the St. Matthews Episcopal Church Food Pantry; 101 St Matthews Ln, Spartanburg, SC 29301
The family is at the home.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.jmdunbar.com
Dunbar Funeral Home & Crematory
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on May 26, 2019