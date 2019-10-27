|
|
William B Smith, "Bill," 91, of Willow Spring, NC, passed away October 8, 2019 at Transitions LifeCare Hospice in Raleigh, NC. He was born December 24,1927, in Richmond, VA, to the late Raleigh Wesley Smith and Grayce Deckard Smith. He was widower of the late Vilma Jeanne Armstrong Smith. In addition to his parents and wife he was predeceased by his brother, Raleigh Wesley Smith, Jr and his sister Nancy Smith Lowry.
He graduated from John Marshall High School in Richmond and also from Virginia Polytechnic Institute. As a veteran of the Korean War, he was a Second Lieutenant in the US Army Artillery as a forward observer. After the war he married Jeanne on June 14, 1953 in Knoxville, TN. He was employed by the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission as a Fisheries biologist for 36 years until his retirement in 1990. He continued to work and permanently retired at 86, from his last employment of 17 years in the mail room at Duke Raleigh hospital. He was an avid hunter who got full usage from his lifetime hunting license. He also loved to fish and garden.
Many folks were the recipients of his abundant harvests. He was loving and generous to all his family, friends, co-workers, and neighbors. His boisterous laugh, funny little happy dance, warm hugs, and giving heart will be missed by all who knew and loved him.
He is survived by his daughter, Luanne S Taylor and husband Dr. Lee B Taylor Jr; son Richard W. Smith and wife Tracey F Smith; grandson Dr Lee B Taylor lll and wife Tiffany; granddaughter Kathryn T Means and husband Dave; granddaughter Julie T Luttrell and husband Dan; grandson Walker F Smith; grandson Cameron N Smith; and great-grandchildren Cade, Charlie, and Celia Taylor, Chase and Harper Means, and Taylor and Luke Luttrell.
The family of William B. Smith wish to extend our sincere thanks to his wonderful friends, Glinda and Wayne Smith; his loving caregivers at his home Latisha Bobbitt, Alena Leach, Joy Carrington, Diane Garrett, and Tyesha Hicks; and the phenomenal caregivers at Transitions LifeCare Hospice.
There will be a memorial service at Cremation Society of the Carolinas Capital Funeral Home at a date and time to be determined. In lieu of flowers please make contributions to the ministry of The Encouraging Word, PO Box 2110, Spartanburg, SC 29304, Transitions LifeCare Hospice, 250 Hospice Circle, Raleigh, NC 27607, or to their home church as a memorial in his name.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Oct. 27, 2019