ROEBUCK, SC- William Boce Cubitt Sr. of Roebuck, SC, died on October 22, 2020. Born on August 18, 1932 in Spartanburg, SC, he was the son of the late Annie Sprouse Cubitt and John Benjamin Cubitt, Sr. He was proceeded in death by his wife, Barbara Jo Holt, sisters, Annie Duncan Cubitt, Dora Dillard Cubitt, Nellie Elizabeth Stephens and Margaret Ann Owens, and brothers, Frank and John Benjamin Cubitt Jr.
He is survived by his daughters, Babette Cubitt of Sedona, AZ, Billie Beth Meredith of Spartanburg and sons, John Benjamin Cubitt III and his wife Connie of Atlanta, GA and William Boce Cubitt Jr. of Charleston SC. He is also survived by eleven grandchildren, three great grandchildren, friend and companion, Peggy Harris, and a host of loved nieces, nephews and many friends.
Mr. Cubitt served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War with 30 months overseas as a Staff Sergeant and Tank Commander with Tank Company 3rd Battalion, 2nd Armored Cavalry Regiment (Recon). He was a member of American Legion Post #28.
Mr. Cubitt served most of his life in the Labor Movement, entering the Union in 1959 at Draper Corp. in Spartanburg. He served his local Union as Shop Steward, Vice President, and President. He was Vice President of the Spartanburg Central Labor and was a member of the South Carolina Labor Council, AFL-CIO. In 1973 he was appointed District Representative and Treasurer of the Southern Conference Board in Chattanooga TN of the International Molders and Allied Workers Union, AFL-CIO-CLC. After the merger with the Glass and Pottery Workers (GMP) he served as an International Representative. In 1991 he was elected as a member of the International Executive Board and served as an Executive Officer until his retirement in 1997. He attended numerous "Labor School" education programs at the University of Wisconsin, West Virginia University, the University of Alabama and Indiana University, The Southern Labor School and the George Meany Center for Labor Studies.
He worked as a young man for many years at Myrtle Beach and in 2009 was inducted into the "Living Legends of North Myrtle Beach, SC" club.
Graveside services will be held at Oakwood Cemetery, 182 Oakwood Avenue, Spartanburg, SC 29302, on Monday October 26, 2020 at 1:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Oakwood Cemetery Fund, c/o Spartanburg County Foundation, 424 E. Kennedy St., Spartanburg, SC 29302, or the National Kidney Foundation
, 30 East 33rd Street, New York, NY 10016.
