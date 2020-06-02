William Brock
LYMAN- William "Bill" Brock, 91, passed away on Sunday, May 31, 2020. Born May 29, he was the son of the late Cleo and Maybel Strickland Brock and the husband of the late Hazel Regina Blanton Brock. He was a veteran of the US Army and retired from Springs Industries.
Survivors include two daughters, Martha Jolly and husband Robert of Gaffney and Diane Mahaffey of Spartanburg; a son, Roger Brock and wife Teresa of Marion, NC; a brother, Wayne Brock of Duncan; a sister, Patsy Franks of Laurens; three grandchildren, Tony Helto, Josh Brock and Brad Brock; four great-grandchildren, Kayleigh Brock, Landon Brock, Johnathan Pitts, and Anderson Brock; and his little dog, Minnie Jolley. He was predeceased by 6 sisters, and 4 Brothers.
Graveside services will be 11:00 am Tuesday at Ft Prince Memorial Gardens with Rev. Shawn Fortner officiating. The family will receive friends immediately following the service.
Stribling Funeral Home
Duncan, SC


Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Jun. 2, 2020.
