Home

POWERED BY

Services
Community Mortuary, Inc.
102 Marion Avenue
Spartanburg, SC 29306
(864) 948-0025
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
In-1-Place
477 E. Blackstock Rd
Spartanburg, SC
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
2:00 PM
Mt Moriah Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for William Renwick,
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William C. Renwick, Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William C. Renwick, Sr. Obituary

William C. Renwick, Sr., 65, of 528 Beaver Ct, Spartanburg, SC passed October 12, 2019. He was the husband of Belinda Florence Renwick and son of Willie McBeth, Sr. and the late Mary Renwick Jones.
Survivors in addition to his wife include his children, Breyonna Renwick, Melanie McDowell, Sherron (Mike) Mason, Cedric Cooper, Rosalind Odom, Joshua Florence, and Shamonique Renwick; a host grandchildren; his siblings, Casey (Georgia) McBeth, Willie McBeth, Jr., George McBeth, Rebecca McBeth, and Mary Hunter, John Renwick, Paul Renwick, Leroy "Lee" Renwick, and Jeffrey Jones.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, October 19, 2019 at Mt Moriah Baptist Church. The family will receive friends from 6 pm to 7 pm Friday, October 18, 2019 at In-1-Place, 477 E. Blackstock Rd, Spartanburg, SC and at other times at the home.
Community Mortuary
102 Marion Ave
Spartanburg, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Oct. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Community Mortuary, Inc.
Download Now