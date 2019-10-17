|
William C. Renwick, Sr., 65, of 528 Beaver Ct, Spartanburg, SC passed October 12, 2019. He was the husband of Belinda Florence Renwick and son of Willie McBeth, Sr. and the late Mary Renwick Jones.
Survivors in addition to his wife include his children, Breyonna Renwick, Melanie McDowell, Sherron (Mike) Mason, Cedric Cooper, Rosalind Odom, Joshua Florence, and Shamonique Renwick; a host grandchildren; his siblings, Casey (Georgia) McBeth, Willie McBeth, Jr., George McBeth, Rebecca McBeth, and Mary Hunter, John Renwick, Paul Renwick, Leroy "Lee" Renwick, and Jeffrey Jones.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, October 19, 2019 at Mt Moriah Baptist Church. The family will receive friends from 6 pm to 7 pm Friday, October 18, 2019 at In-1-Place, 477 E. Blackstock Rd, Spartanburg, SC and at other times at the home.
Community Mortuary
102 Marion Ave
Spartanburg, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Oct. 17, 2019