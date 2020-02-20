Home

Floyd's Pacolet Chapel
141 Memorial Dr
Pacolet, SC 29372
(864) 474-3024
Graveside service
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
11:00 AM
White Rose Cemetery
708 Sunny Acres Rd.
Pacolet, SC
View Map

William "Billy" Campbell


1945 - 2020
William "Billy" Campbell Obituary
PACOLET, SC- William "Billy" Howard Campbell, 74, of Pacolet, SC, died Tuesday, February 18, 2020, at his home. Born April 23, 1945, in Spartanburg, SC, he was the son of the late William Jefferson Campbell and Margaret Louise Scales Campbell.
Mr. Campbell loved God and country, his wife, children, and grandchildren, farming, tractors, music, fishing, camping, and old cars. An Eagle Scout, he was also a member of the Order of the Arrow, he played baseball in High School as well as keyboards in several local bands. A member of Montgomery United Methodist Church, he was a teacher at Pacolet High School, Pacolet Jr. High, and retired from teaching at Broome High School.
Survivors include his wife, Doris Williams Campbell; sons, Bill Campbell (Pam Jackson) and Robert Campbell (Melanie), all of Pacolet, SC and Chris Campbell of the home; grandchildren, Lucy, Sally, Thomas, Virginia, and Emily Campbell; brother, Dale Robert Campbell (Billie) of Pacolet, SC; and nephew, Clayton Campbell (Caitlin) and their daughter, Caydin, of Pacolet, SC.
A graveside service will be conducted at 11:00 AM Friday, February 21, 2020, in White Rose Cemetery, 708 Sunny Acres Rd., Pacolet, SC 29372, by The Rev. Dennis Tessnear. Visitation will follow at the graveside.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Spartanburg Humane Society, 150 Dexter Road, Spartanburg, SC 29303; or The Charles Lea Center Foundation, 195 Burdette Street, Spartanburg, SC 29307.
The family is at the home of Doris Campbell.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's Pacolet Chapel
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Feb. 20, 2020
