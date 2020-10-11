BOILING SPRINGS, SC- William Clay Huss, Jr., 91 years of age, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Friday, October 9, 2020 at Lakewood Senior Living in Boiling Springs, SC. Born March 11, 1929 in Blacksburg, SC, he was widower of Julia McDowell Huss and the son of the late William Clay Huss, Sr. and Ruth Ellis Huss.
Mr. Huss proudly served his country by volunteering in the U.S. Army and was discharged on May 24, 1947.
He was employed for many years as a Master Electrician at Miles Electric and YC Ballenger before starting his own business, Superior Electric.
He was a member of River Hills Baptist Church and served as Chairman of the Stewards and taught Sunday School for many years at Mitchell Memorial Church.
Mr. Huss is survived by his children, Rhonda Garland and her husband, Chris, of Spartanburg, SC; Janice Riddle and her husband, Johnny, of Roebuck, SC; Susan Waldrop and her husband, Leonard, of Spartanburg, SC; and Karen Vickers and her husband, Michael, of Weaver, AL. He is also survived by eight grandchildren, and twelve great grandchildren.
Mr. Huss is also survived by two sisters, Pat Bright of Shelby, NC, Wanda Smith of Port Charlotte, FL; and one brother, Jack Huss of Shelby, NC. He was predeceased by his sisters, Virginia Shook and Betty Jo Ledford, and brother, Jimmy Huss.
The family would like to express great gratitude to the entire staff at Lakewood Assisted Living, Memory Care Unit for loving their father and taking such great care of him until his death.
Graveside service will be held 2:00 PM Tuesday, October 13, 2020 in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, 1300 Fernwood-Glendale Road, Spartanburg, SC 29307, conducted by The Rev. Stephen Johnson. Family will receive friends immediately following the service.
In lieu of flowers, the family request that donations be given to the Spartanburg Humane Society, 150 Dexter Road, Spartanburg, SC 29303 or to Stephen Johnson for his Kidney Transplant at BB&T, c/o Stephen Johnson, 1488 W.O. Ezell Blvd., Spartanburg, SC 29301.
