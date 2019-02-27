Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Wood Mortuary, Inc.
300 West Poinsett Street
Greer, SC 29650
(864) 877-3351
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019
12:30 PM - 2:00 PM
The Wood Mortuary, Inc.
300 West Poinsett Street
Greer, SC 29650
View Map
Graveside service
Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019
2:30 PM
Hillcrest Memory Gardens
Resources
More Obituaries for William Dunlap
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Crawford ""W.C."" Dunlap

Obituary Condolences Flowers

William Crawford ""W.C."" Dunlap Obituary
LYMAN- William Crawford "W.C." Dunlap, 86, widower of Rachel Reece Dunlap, passed away on February 24, 2019 at his home.
A native of Rock Hill, son of the late E.C. and Bessie Sexton Dunlap, he was a retired Bi-Lo truck driver and of the Baptist faith.
Surviving are three daughters, Carol Dunlap, Lynn Botkin (Bud) and Joyce Horne; one brother, Marion Pope; two sisters, Bonnie Gray and Linda Faye Wyatt; five grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.
Mr. Dunlap was predeceased by three brothers and three sisters.
Graveside services will be held 2:30 p.m. Thursday, February 28, 2019 at Hillcrest Memory Gardens conducted by Rev. Keith Kelly.
Visitation will be held 12:30-2:00 p.m. Thursday at The Wood Mortuary.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Halcyon Hospice, 300 E. Henry Street, Spartanburg, SC 29302.
Online condolences may be made at www.thewoodmortuary.com
The Wood Mortuary, Inc., Greer, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Feb. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of The Wood Mortuary, Inc.
Download Now