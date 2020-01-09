|
|
RUTHERFORDTON, NC- William Curtis "Junior" Wilson, 76, husband of 31 years to Sylvia Diane Wilson, passed away Monday, January 6, 2020 at The Charles George VA Medical Center in Asheville.
Born February 10, 1943 in Rutherford County, he was a son of the late Curtis L. Wilson and Lillie
McCraw Wilson. He was retired from the United States Army and of the Baptist faith.
Surviving in addition to his wife is his sister, Nancy W. Miller of Chesnee; brothers, Doug Wilson and wife Norma of Chesnee, Roger Dean Wilson of Spartanburg and numerous special nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by brothers, Franklin D. Wilson, Carl Glenn Wilson and David Ronald Wilson.
The family will receive friends from 12:30 until 1:45 p.m. Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Harris-
Nadeau Mortuary. Funeral Services will follow at 2:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Harris-Nadeau Mortuary with Rev. Clay Collins officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the , P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516.
The family will be at the home of his brother, Doug Wilson, 3050 Big Island Road Chesnee, SC.
Online condolences may be expressed by visiting www.harrisnadeaumortuary.com
Harris-Nadeau Mortuary, Chesnee, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Jan. 9, 2020