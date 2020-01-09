Home

POWERED BY

Services
Harris-Nadeau Mortuary
5880 Chesnee Highway
Chesnee, SC 29323
(864) 461-7788
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
12:30 PM - 1:45 PM
Harris-Nadeau Mortuary
5880 Chesnee Highway
Chesnee, SC 29323
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
2:00 PM
Harris-Nadeau Mortuary
5880 Chesnee Highway
Chesnee, SC 29323
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William Wilson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Curtis "Junior" Wilson


1943 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William Curtis "Junior" Wilson Obituary
RUTHERFORDTON, NC- William Curtis "Junior" Wilson, 76, husband of 31 years to Sylvia Diane Wilson, passed away Monday, January 6, 2020 at The Charles George VA Medical Center in Asheville.
Born February 10, 1943 in Rutherford County, he was a son of the late Curtis L. Wilson and Lillie
McCraw Wilson. He was retired from the United States Army and of the Baptist faith.
Surviving in addition to his wife is his sister, Nancy W. Miller of Chesnee; brothers, Doug Wilson and wife Norma of Chesnee, Roger Dean Wilson of Spartanburg and numerous special nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by brothers, Franklin D. Wilson, Carl Glenn Wilson and David Ronald Wilson.
The family will receive friends from 12:30 until 1:45 p.m. Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Harris-
Nadeau Mortuary. Funeral Services will follow at 2:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Harris-Nadeau Mortuary with Rev. Clay Collins officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the , P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516.
The family will be at the home of his brother, Doug Wilson, 3050 Big Island Road Chesnee, SC.
Online condolences may be expressed by visiting www.harrisnadeaumortuary.com
Harris-Nadeau Mortuary, Chesnee, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Jan. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -