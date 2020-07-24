1/1
William D. Taylor III
1945 - 2020
TAYLORS, SC- William Denison Taylor III, 75, of Taylors and formerly of Spartanburg, SC, died Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at St. Francis Downtown-Greenville, SC. Born February 25, 1945, in Newark, NJ, he was the son of the late Dr. William D. Taylor II and Helen Campbell Muir Taylor.
A U. S. Army veteran of the Vietnam War, Mr. Taylor attended Norwich University, Fairleigh Dickenson University and graduated with a BS Degree from Clemson University in 1974 where he met and married his first wife Dawn who died tragically in a car wreck. He met and married his second wife, Marie Duca Helms, in Greenville, SC. Professor Taylor earned a Master's Degree at Jacksonville State University in Alabama and taught at the University of South Carolina. He was a member of The Congregational Church, United Church of Christ, in Tryon, NC.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, William D. Taylor IV and Elizabeth Dawn Taylor, both of Greenville, SC; and sister, Patricia Taylor Paykar of Stantonsburg, NC.
A graveside service will be conducted at 11:00 AM Saturday, July 25, 2020, in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, 1300 Fernwood-Glendale Rd., Spartanburg, SC 29307, by The Rev. Dr. Richard B. Tomlinson. Visitation will follow at the graveside.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Wounded Warrior Project-Donate, PO Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675.
The family is at their respective homes.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's North Church Street Chapel


Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Jul. 24, 2020.
