Home

POWERED BY

Services
COBB FUNERAL CHAPEL
2441 HWY 37W
Moultrie, GA 31768-8529
(229) 985-3704
For more information about
William Burley
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Cobb Funeral Chapel
2441 Camilla Highway
Moultrie, GA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William Burley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Dale "Bill" Burley

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William Dale "Bill" Burley Obituary
MOULTRIE, GA.- William Dale "Bill" Burley, 52, of Moultrie, Ga., and formerly of Spartanburg, S.C., died Friday, November 1, 2019 at his home.
Survivors, in addition to his mother and father of Moultrie, include three children, Wesley Keith Burley of Jonesville, S.C., "Bubba" Burley and wife Lakin of Moultrie and Brittaney Burley Schwing and husband Scott of Tifton; two brothers, David Burley of Valdosta and Michael Burley of Moultrie; three grandchildren, Lanie Burley, Liam Burley and Jacob Schwing; and his paternal grandmother, Jewell McMillan of Moultrie. He had a close relationship with multiple aunts, uncles and cousins in North Carolina and South Carolina.
Cobb Funeral Chapel has been entrusted with arrangements.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Nov. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -