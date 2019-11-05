|
|
MOULTRIE, GA.- William Dale "Bill" Burley, 52, of Moultrie, Ga., and formerly of Spartanburg, S.C., died Friday, November 1, 2019 at his home.
Survivors, in addition to his mother and father of Moultrie, include three children, Wesley Keith Burley of Jonesville, S.C., "Bubba" Burley and wife Lakin of Moultrie and Brittaney Burley Schwing and husband Scott of Tifton; two brothers, David Burley of Valdosta and Michael Burley of Moultrie; three grandchildren, Lanie Burley, Liam Burley and Jacob Schwing; and his paternal grandmother, Jewell McMillan of Moultrie. He had a close relationship with multiple aunts, uncles and cousins in North Carolina and South Carolina.
Cobb Funeral Chapel has been entrusted with arrangements.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Nov. 5, 2019